Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Warrior's Quarterly Revenues Surged 56% and Adjusted EPS Soared 106%

Stock Monitor: Kingstone Cos. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) ("Warrior"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HCC. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 14, 2018. The producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company Warrior Met Coal. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KINS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Warrior Met Coal most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free HCC

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017 , Warrior's total revenues were $239.8 million, including $228.8 million in mining revenues, compared to revenues of $153.3 million, including $146.8 million in mining revenues. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates by $16.22 million.

For the full year FY17, Warrior's total revenues were $1.2 billion, on sales volume of 6.5 million short tons.

During Q4 2017, Warrior's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $13.4 million, or 5.6% of total revenues. The Company's depreciation and depletion costs were $17.8 million, or 7.4% of total revenues, for the reported quarter.

Warrior recognized an income tax benefit of $35.7 million in Q4 2017 and $38.6 million in FY17, as a result of the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Job Act 2017 (2017), primarily attributed to the refund of existing alternative minimum income taxes (AMT) credits of approximately $39.3 million, which the Company expects to receive in 2019 through 2022.

Warrior reported a net income of $97.2 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $34.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 in the reported quarter, up 106% compared to $0.71 in the prior year's same quarter. Warrior's EPS smashed past Wall Street's estimates of $1.03.

Warrior recorded an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $86.3 million in the reported quarter versus $51.4 million in the prior year's comparable period.

Warrior reported a net income of $455.0 million, or $8.62 per diluted share, and an adjusted net income of $467.9 million, or $8.86 per diluted share, in FY17, excluding non-recurring transaction costs associated with its initial public offering in April 2017.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Warrior produced 1.6 million short tons of met coal, 52% more than the amount produced in Q4 2016. The Company recorded met coal sales of 1.4 million short tons at an average net selling price of $168.89 per short ton, net of demurrage and other charges, in the reported quarter compared to met coal sales of 954 thousand short tons at an average net selling price of $153.82 per short ton in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

The Company's sales volume increased 42% on a y-o-y basis, reflecting both a strong continued production and a strong demand from its customers. Warrior capitalized on the strong pricing environment in Q4 2017 by selling its met coal at 101% of the quarterly Australian premium low-volatility (LV) hard coking coal (HCC) index average price (Australian LV Index), which replaced the Australian premium low-volatility HCC benchmark (Australian HCC Benchmark) starting in Q2 2017.

During Q4 2017, Warrior's cost of sales was $136.7 million, or 59.7% of mining revenues, and included mining costs, transportation, and royalty costs. The Company's cash cost of sales (free-on-board port) per short ton increased to $100.97 in reported quarter from $83.94 in Q4 2016, primarily due to lower sales volume and higher transportation and royalty costs related to higher met coal prices.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

During Q4 2017, Warrior generated strong cash flows from operating activities of $91.4 million compared to $12.2 million in Q4 2016. The Company invested significantly in its business during 2017 with total cash capital expenditures of $30.0 million for Q4 2017 and $92.6 million for FY17. These cash expenditures exclude non-cash accruals and capital leases of approximately $15.0 million for FY17.

Warrior's free cash flow was $61.5 million in Q4 2017, which was $52.5 million higher than in Q4 2016. The Company's free cash flow was $341.9 million in FY17.

As of December 31, 2017, Warrior's available liquidity was $135.5 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $35.5 million, and $100.0 million available under its Asset-Based Revolving Credit Agreement.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Warrior Met Coal's stock declined 3.31%, ending the trading session at $28.60.

Volume traded for the day: 753.43 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 709.20 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 13.00%; previous six-month period - up 96.54%; and year-to-date - up 13.72%

After last Friday's close, Warrior Met Coal's market cap was at $1.58 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 3.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors