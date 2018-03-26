

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Gebr. Knauf KG, the parent company of Knauf Group, confirmed in a 13D filing amendment that the company submitted a proposal on March 15, 2018 for a potential transaction with USG Corp. (USG). Knauf's 13D filing amendment follows the Berkshire Hathaway 13D filing amendment regarding Knauf's March 15, 2018 proposal to USG and Berskhire Hathaway's proposal to sell its shares of USG to Knauf should a potential transaction between Knauf and USG occur.



Knauf said the company is awaiting USG's response to its proposal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX