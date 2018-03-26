

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted access to its Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme for lumasiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting glycolate oxidase for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1. Lumasiran was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the United States FDA.



Pritesh Gandhi, Vice President and General Manager, Lumasiran program at Alnylam, said: 'We look forward to collaborating with the EMA to optimize the development and accelerate the assessment of lumasiran, with the goal of advancing this investigational medicine into a Phase 3 trial in late 2018 and to the market as rapidly as possible.'



