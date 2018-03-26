The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 March 2018.



ISIN: DK0060209336 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: World Wide Invest ---------------------------------------------------------- New name: World Wide Invest Independent Mix ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WWKINV ---------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WWKMIX ---------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 72595 ----------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



