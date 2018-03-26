LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB



Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to list 12 Mini Futures issued by NORDEA BANK AB with effect from 27.3.2018. The Mini Futures will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Denmark.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66



