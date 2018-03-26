Analytics Insight Names 'The 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Analytics Insight has named 'The 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2018' in its March magazine issue.

The magazine features LatentView Analytics as the Cover Story. LatentView Analytics offers solutions that help organizations harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to transform their business processes, drive innovation and enhance customer experience. It further includes MathWorks as Company of the Month. MathWorks provides a high-level language and interactive environment used by millions of engineers, scientists and researchers to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development worldwide.

Other eight companies which exemplify the best in technological innovation, offering industry-disruptive solutions include AImotive, Appier, Datorama, GoodData, Netradyne, Periscope Data, Pyramid Analytics and Trueface.ai.

The monumental increase in the availability of data has facilitated advances in big data analytics and artificial intelligence, particularly in areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics. These technologies are catalyzing the process of innovation and revolutionizing global industries.

The March issue has been published to recognize leading companies which showcase deep domain expertise coupled with rich technical competencies. "We extend our sincere congratulations to all the10 companies for their robust platforms and services, driving phenomenal innovation across various industry sectors," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief at Analytics Insight.

The magazine is available online through the Weblink. It has been distributed globally through various channels. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight, a brand of Stravium Intelligence,is a platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

