Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Criteo's Quarterly Earnings Jumped 44.05%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, Criteo's total revenues reached $674.01 million, up 18.91% from $566.83 million in Q4 FY16. On a constant currency basis, the Company's revenues increased 16% y-o-y. The Company added 820 clients in the reported quarter. Criteo's revenues, excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs (ex-TAC), grew 23.11% to $276.94 million in Q4 FY17, driven by a continued innovation, an improved access to publisher inventory, and new clients across regions and products. The Company's revenue ex-TAC numbers surpassed analysts' estimates by $14.74 million.

For Q4 FY17, Criteo's TAC were $397.09 million, up 16.15% from $341.88 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit was $245.22 million in the reported quarter compared to $200.64 million in the previous year's same quarter, reflecting an increase of 22.22%.

Criteo's operating expenses hiked 17.9% to $174.70 million in Q4 FY17 from $148.17 million in Q4 FY16. The Company had an income from operations of $70.52 million in the quarter under review from $52.47 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 34.4%.

Criteo's net income available to common shareholders was $53.03 million in Q4 FY17, up 34.58% from $39.4 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.78 in the reported quarter, 30% higher than $0.6 in the year earlier comparable quarter. Criteo's reported quarter results included equity awards compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring costs, as well as the tax impact of these adjustments. The Company's diluted EPS, after adjusting for non-recurring items, were $1.21 in Q4 FY17, up 44.05% from $0.84 in Q4 FY16. Criteo's adjusted EPS were higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93.

For the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2017, Criteo's total revenues were $2.3 billion, up 27.65% from $1.8 billion in FY16. Criteo's revenues ex-TAC grew 28.88% to $941.14 million in FY17. The Company's gross profit advanced 27.06% to $819.5 million, while its income from operations increased 13.92% to $137.84 million in FY17. Criteo's net income available to common shareholders was $91.21 million in FY17, an increase of 10.87% from $82.27 million in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS rose 7.2% to $1.34 in FY17 from $1.25 in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS, excluding special items, were $2.7 in FY17, up 29.81% from $2.08 in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Criteo's Americas segment's net revenues were $324.7 million, up 21.87% from $266.44 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's revenues ex-TAC were $121.33 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 22.01% from the previous year's corresponding quarter.

For Q4 FY17, Criteo's Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) segment's net revenues advanced 16.76% to $221.02 million from $189.3 million in Q4 FY16. The segment had a revenue ex-TAC of $100.36 million in the reported quarter, up 24.31% from $80.37 million in the year ago same quarter.

Criteo's Asia/Pacific segment reported net revenues of $128.32 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $111.09 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 15.51%. The segment's revenues ex-TAC were $55.26 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 23.28% from the year ago comparable quarter.

Cash Matters

Criteo had cash and cash equivalents of $414.11 million as on December 31, 2017, up 53.19% from $270.32 million as on December 31, 2016.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Criteo's net cash flow from operating activities was $79 million, 10.25% higher than $71.66 million for the same period of last year. The Company had a free cash flow of $53.53 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $48.68 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 9.96%.

Criteo's capital expenditure was $47.93 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $30.16 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 58.90%. The Company issued long-term borrowings of $0.26 million in the reported quarter compared to $80.22 million in the year ago corresponding quarter. Criteo repaid borrowings of $5.84 million in Q4 FY17, 26% lower than $7.89 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Criteo expects revenues ex-TAC to be between $230 million and $235 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $60 million and $65 million.

For the full year FY18, Criteo expects revenue ex-TAC growth to be between 3% and 8% at constant currency. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA margin to in the range of 28% and 30% of revenue ex-TAC in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Criteo's stock slightly fell 0.45%, ending the trading session at $28.51.

Volume traded for the day: 417.60 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 17.57%; and year-to-date - up 9.53%

After last Friday's close, Criteo's market cap was at $1.89 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.20.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry.

