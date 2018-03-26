Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: CoreCivic's Q4 Normalized FFO Outshone Forecasts

Stock Monitor: RAIT Financial Trust Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, CoreCivic's revenues fell to $440.58 million from $464.13 million in Q4 FY16. However, the Company's revenue numbers for the reported quarter beat market consensus forecasts of $429.9 million.

The real estate investment trust reported a net income of $41.34 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $60.69 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $46.89 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $60.71 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's funds from operations (FFO) came in at $65.83 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $84.63 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's normalized FFO also fell to $71.38 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 from $84.64 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Moreover, Wall Street had expected the Company to report normalized FFO of $0.55 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, CoreCivic's revenues came in at $1.77 billion compared to $1.85 billion in the last year. The Company's adjusted net income was $185.73 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $223.30 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, a year ago. Furthermore, the Company's normalized FFO stood at $281.63 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, in FY17, lower than $317.65 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

The Nashville, Tennessee-based Company's operating expenses were down to $309.47 million in Q4 FY17 from $318.87 million in Q4 FY16. However, the Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses increased to $28.28 million in Q4 FY17 from $25.48 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating income was $65.26 million in Q4 FY17 versus $80.34 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $102.81 million in the reported quarter versus $119.39 million in the year ago same quarter. Furthermore, the Company posted adjusted EBITDA of $98.13 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $110.65 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $341.33 million in FY17 versus $375.37 million in FY16. The Company ended the year with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $52.18 million, up from $37.71 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had reported a net long-term debt balance of $1.44 billion as on December 31, 2017.

Dividend

In a separate press release on February 22, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors hiked the quarterly dividend to $0.43 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 02, 2018.

Outlook

In its outlook for the full year FY18, the Company expects diluted EPS to be between $1.40 and $1.48. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $1.41 to $1.49 for FY18. The Company's FFO per diluted share is anticipated to be in the band of $2.22 to $2.30, while its normalized FFO per diluted share is projected to be between $2.23 and $2.31 for FY18.

For Q1 FY18, the Company estimates diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.33. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS is projected to be in the band of $0.31 to $0.33 during the first quarter of FY18. The Company's FFO per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.51 to $0.53, whereas its normalized FFO per diluted share is also forecasted to be between $0.51 and $0.53 during Q1 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, CoreCivic's stock dropped 4.74%, ending the trading session at $19.49.

Volume traded for the day: 1.14 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.03 million shares.

After last Friday's close, CoreCivic's market cap was at $2.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.64.

The stock has a dividend yield of 8.83%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Diversified industry.

