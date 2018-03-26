Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Cartesian's Board Approves Takeover by Private Investment Company Blackstreet Capital Holdings

Stock Monitor: Information Services Group Post Earnings Reporting

Cartesian had voluntarily delisted its shares from the NASDAQ exchange in November 2017 and listed the shares on the OTCQB market instead. Immediately following the delisting of shares from the NASDAQ exchange the Company had announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its business. The current transaction is a result of the strategic review by the Company's Board.

Details of the Blackstreet's proposal

Under the terms of the transaction, Cartesian will be acquired and merged with one of Blackstreet's affiliate. As a first step towards that completion of the acquisition, Blackstreet plans to make a tender offer via its affiliate to acquire all outstanding shares of Cartesian. The Blackstreet's affiliate will offer $0.40 in cash for each Cartesian's share. The offer price represents a 137% premium over the Company's share price at the close of trading on March 21, 2018, the last day of trading before the announcement.

If the Blackstreet's affiliate can successfully acquire a majority of the Company's shares but less than 90% shares, Cartesian plans to get the shareholders' approval for the merger. Shareholders who did not participate in the tender offer will receive $0.40 in cash per share. In this scenario, the Company plans to schedule a shareholders meeting within 60 days to 90 days of expiry of the tender offer. If 90% or more Cartesian's shareholders participate in the tender offer, the transaction can be completed by a simple resolution adopted by the Board of Directors of the Blackstreet's affiliate acquiring the Company.

The Company is unable to continue with the transaction even with majority shareholders participating in the tender offer as its shares are not currently listed on the stock exchange. Statutory norms under the Delaware law prevent Cartesian from proceeding with the merger without shareholders vote even with majority shareholders participating in the tender offer.

The Company expects the deal to close in June 2018 or July 2018 as soon as it receives shareholders' approval for the deal (if shareholders' voting is required). The deal is not subject to any financing condition and is subject to receiving regulatory and shareholders' approval and other closing conditions.

Once the deal is completed, the Company's shares will cease to exist and stop trading on the exchange.

Armory Securities, LLC acted as the financial advisor and Stinson Leonard Street as legal counsel to the Company's Strategic Review Committee for this transaction. On the other hand, Blackstreet Capital Holdings had Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP as legal counsel for this deal.

Management comments

Commenting on the merger with Blackstreet, Donald J. Tringali, Executive Chairman of Cartesian, said:

"For several months, the Strategic Review Committee of the Board and its financial advisors have been seeking strategic alternatives for the Company. We view this announcement as good news for our employees, good news for our customers, and good news for our shareholders."

Murry Gunty, Founder and CEO of Blackstreet, stated:

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Cartesian's team to serve its world class customer-base going forward. We look forward to the completion of the transaction and providing a long-term home for the business."

About Cartesian Inc.

Cartesian is a specialist consulting firm focused on the global telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The Company has been in this business for over 25 years and uses a combination of analytics, technology, and industry experience to help clients with the right solutions to push them forward. The services provided by the Company include strategic advice, management consulting, managed solutions, etc.

About Blackstreet Capital Holdings LLC

Founded in 2015 by Murry Gunty, Chevy Chase, Maryland-based Blackstreet is a privately held diversified operating Company that owns and manages lower middle market businesses. The Company seeks investments in debt and equity of lower middle market businesses or corporate orphans that are in out-of-favour industries or are undergoing some form of transition. The Company invests in a range of industries including education, manufacturing, sports and entertainment, distribution, retail, technology, consumer finance, and franchising.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Cartesian's stock advanced 1.05%, ending the trading session at $0.39.

Volume traded for the day: 560.13 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 82.44 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 149.03%; previous three-month period - up 90.81%; and year-to-date - up 136.81%

After last Friday's close, Cartesian's market cap was at $1.74 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Management Services industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors