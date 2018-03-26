Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Laredo's Quarterly Revenue Surged 30%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 19%

Stock Monitor: Genie Energy Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Laredo recorded revenues of $240.3 million, reflecting growth of 30% compared to revenue of $184.3 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $201.6 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, Laredo's revenue surged 38% to $822.1 million compared to $597.4 million in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Laredo reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $408.6 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, which includes a $405.9 million gain on the sale of Laredo's investment in the Medallion-Midland Basin pipeline system. The Company had reported net loss attributable to common stakeholders of $18.4 million, or $0.08 per share, in Q4 2016.

Laredo's a non-GAAP net income were $0.19 per diluted share for Q4 2017, up 19% versus $0.16 per diluted share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.17 per share.

Laredo's adjusted EBITDA was $133.8 million for Q4 2017 compared to $134.9 million in Q4 2016.

For FY17, Laredo reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $549.0 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $260.7 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings was $0.60 per diluted share for FY17, representing an increase of 22% from $0.49 per diluted share in FY16.

Operating Results

In Q4 2017, Laredo completed 18 horizontal wells averaging approximately 9,500 completed lateral feet. The Company's reported quarter was a record 61,922 BOE per day, an increase of approximately 17% on a y-o-y basis. During FY17, Laredo produced a Company record 58,273 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day, resulting in production growth of approximately 17% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, Laredo completed the six-well Kloesel package, drilled in the western Glasscock portion of the Company's leasehold. The package tested five discrete landing points in a dense-spacing configuration. Laredo stated that the initial data is affirming pre-drill modeling and the early oil cut is positive.

For Q4 2017, Laredo's lease operating expenses (LOE) decreased to $3.22 per BOE, down approximately 9% on a q-o-q basis. The Company continues to receive significant benefits from prior investments in field infrastructure, which reduced unit LOE by an estimated $0.54 per BOE.

Laredo is currently operating three horizontal rigs and expects to complete 16 net horizontal wells with an average completed lateral length of approximately 9,100 feet in Q1 2018. The Company expects well costs in Q1 2018 to begin to trend lower as longer stage lengths, in-basin sand and other completion design changes are implemented.

Capital Program

During Q4 2017, Laredo invested approximately $160 million in exploration and development activities. Other expenditures incurred during the reported quarter included approximately $4 million in bolt-on land acquisitions and lease extensions, approximately $10 million in infrastructure held by LMS and approximately $8 million in capitalized employee-related costs.

Liquidity

At December 31, 2017, Laredo had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $112 million and undrawn capacity under the senior secured credit facility of $1 billion. At February 13, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $46 million and undrawn capacity under the senior secured credit facility of $1 billion, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $1.05 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Laredo Petroleum's stock rose 2.09%, ending the trading session at $8.80.

Volume traded for the day: 3.53 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.25 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.02%

After last Friday's close, Laredo Petroleum's market cap was at $2.09 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 3.86.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors