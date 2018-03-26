Mobile-first Collaborative Learning Platform Hive Learning Raises £3.5 Million Growth Capital to Help Millions Improve Together Everyday

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hive Learning, the mobile-first collaborative learning platform for leaders, teams and organisations, has raised £3.5 million in a funding round led by the UK's leading venture builder, Blenheim Chalcot.

The funds will be used to fuel the company's AI-driven product development and content packages, sales and marketing, and international expansion through strategic partnerships, as part of the company's ambitions to transform the global market for learning and behaviour change, worth more than $300 billion.[1]

Hive Learning was founded in 2012 by Blenheim Chalcot and Rugby World Cup-winning coach, Sir Clive Woodward. Board members include Dan Cobley, ex-Google MD, and Matthew Syed, the acclaimed expert on the science of high performance teams.

The company boasts a growing European and global client base of more than 40 leading organisations including Deloitte, Sky, Jaguar Land Rover, FTSE100 business Halma, The Football Association and the International Olympic Committee . Hive Learning has grown +300% over the last 18 months and generated millions of learning interactions from users in almost every country in the world.

Hive Learning combines a mobile-first peer-to-peer learning platform with content products and AI technology, alongside a client team who deliver agile solutions for driving change. Recently Hive Learning acquired executive intelligence company, EditorEye Intelligence, to accelerate its Insights AI and professional services products.

CEO Angus McCarey comments:

"Gartner recently reported that by 2020 AI will create 2.3 million jobs, while eliminating 1.8 million.[2] It has never been more important for businesses to embed a culture of continuous learning and change. But most organisations don't have the modern tools they need to drive real transformation. Hive Learning is changing that. I can't wait to see what the next 5 years have in store for us."

Blenheim Chalcot Partner and Hive Learning Chairman, Charles Mindenhall, added:

"Hive Learning has experienced exceptional growth, rapid product evolution and established a great team, all of which are helping the business deliver transformational results to a brilliant range of clients. We are excited to be backing Hive Learning with new resources to help them change the world of work even faster."

Blenheim Chalcot has helped build over 40 successful businesses since 1998, including companies such as ClearScore - who were recently sold to Experian for £275m - Agilisys, Salary Finance and, in the EdTech space, AVADO and Arch Apprentices.

Visit hivelearning.com to learn more.

About Hive Learning

Hive Learning is the mobile-first collaborative learning platform for leaders, teams and organisations. We help millions of people all over the world grow their skills together every day, by turning learning into habit.

Hive Learning drives the behaviour change that's critical for growth in more than 40 leading organisations, including Jaguar Land Rover, Sky, FTSE100 business Halma, Deloitte, The Football Association and the International Olympic Committee.

Hive Learning combines a mobile-first peer-to-peer learning platform with content products and AI technology, alongside a client team who deliver agile solutions for driving change.

Founded by world-renowned coach Sir Clive Woodward and backed by the UK's leading Venture Builder, Blenheim Chalcot, other advisors include Times Columnist and high performance expert, Matthew Syed and ex-Google MD, Dan Cobley. Visit hivelearning.com to learn more.

About Blenheim Chalcot

Blenheim Chalcot is the UK's leading digital venture builder. Founded in 1998, Blenheim Chalcot specialises in building digital businesses that transform industries. It has portfolio sales of over £300m, more than 3,000 employees, and a successful track record of over 40 companies.



Blenheim Chalcot works alongside entrepreneurs and co-founders supporting their ventures from start up, to scale, to exit, giving them access to global networks and business development services that they need to grow.



Blenheim Chalcot identifies high growth sectors typically undergoing some market technology or regulatory discontinuity, and look to build scalable platforms that satisfy a real customer need. Blenheim Chalcot aims to build profitable companies, with sustainable business models.



Success stories from Blenheim Chalcot include: Grove Capital Management sold to Encore in 2016; TDX Group sold to Equifax in 2014; Corporate Pay sold to WEX in 2012; eviivo sold to Investcorp in 2011; and The Rights Company sold to Warner Music in 2007.

[1] Training Industry Size of the Industry

[2] Predicts 2018: AI and the Future of Work, Gartner