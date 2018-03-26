ZeroChaos, a global provider of workforce management solutions, announced today the 2018 Proven Performers in its Performance Excellence Program. The award recognizes 42 organizations for talent management initiatives that had significant, measurable business impact on ZeroChaos' customer programs.

"We are thrilled each year by our community of trusted, high-performance partners who support ZeroChaos' values and are committed to the success of our customer programs," said Karen Maarouf, vice president of supplier relations for ZeroChaos, "and this year was no different. All of the award recipients are advancing ZeroChaos' mission of transforming contingent workforce management, and it is our privilege to recognize their outstanding work."

ZeroChaos' Performance Excellence program was established in 2016 to foster, recognize, and reward excellence in providing contingent staffing services for ZeroChaos customer programs worldwide. Each year, Proven Performers are identified based on a set of metrics including participation analytics, cycle time, talent quality, program compliance, and more.

"Avispa Technology is thrilled to be recognized as a 2018 Proven Performer by ZeroChaos, our premiere VMS partner, for a third consecutive year," said Rothman Moncayo, President CEO for Avispa Technology, "and we are so thankful to ZeroChaos for recognizing our commitment to your programs and for the opportunity to support world-class clients. We value our partnership and always stand ready to serve additional programs."

The list of award recipients includes:

Ampcus Inc.

ASK Staffing, Inc.

Avispa Technology

Axelon Services Corp.

Capital Staffing Solutions

Career Group Companies

Catapult Staffing, LLC.

Collabera

Cypress HCM

eTeam, Inc.

Flexton Inc.

HCS Healthcare

Integrated Resources Inc.

Intelliswift Software Inc.

IT Optimiser

Lancesoft

MATRIX

MINDLANCE, INC.

Motion Recruitment Partners

NESC Staffing, LLC.

NTT DATA SERVICES

PDS Tech, Inc.

Primus Software Corporation

Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

Rose International, Inc.

Solomon Page

Specialist Staffing Group (U.S. Division of SThree PLC)

SPECTRAFORCE Technologies, Inc.

Strom Aviation

Supplemental Health Care

Systemart, LLC.

TalentBurst, Inc.

Tekberry, Inc.

Ubertal, Inc.

Ultimate Staffing Services

United Global Technologies (UGT)

USPRO

VARITE, Inc.

Vertisystem, Inc.

About ZeroChaos

ZeroChaos is a global provider of workforce management solutions that help organizations achieve greater management and financial control of their workforce and talent supply chains. ZeroChaos' award-winning solutions, including its vendor-neutral Managed Services Program, enable procurement and human resources to improve visibility into contingent labor spend and talent pools, effectively manage and optimize contingent workforce program performance, and mitigate risks. Headquartered in Orlando, ZeroChaos has global operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit www.zerochaos.com, follow on Twitter @ZeroChaos, or connect with ZeroChaos on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005038/en/

Contacts:

ZeroChaos

Patricia Braa, 602-763-6886

pbraa@zerochaos.com