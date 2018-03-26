ZeroChaos, a global provider of workforce management solutions, announced today the 2018 Proven Performers in its Performance Excellence Program. The award recognizes 42 organizations for talent management initiatives that had significant, measurable business impact on ZeroChaos' customer programs.
"We are thrilled each year by our community of trusted, high-performance partners who support ZeroChaos' values and are committed to the success of our customer programs," said Karen Maarouf, vice president of supplier relations for ZeroChaos, "and this year was no different. All of the award recipients are advancing ZeroChaos' mission of transforming contingent workforce management, and it is our privilege to recognize their outstanding work."
ZeroChaos' Performance Excellence program was established in 2016 to foster, recognize, and reward excellence in providing contingent staffing services for ZeroChaos customer programs worldwide. Each year, Proven Performers are identified based on a set of metrics including participation analytics, cycle time, talent quality, program compliance, and more.
"Avispa Technology is thrilled to be recognized as a 2018 Proven Performer by ZeroChaos, our premiere VMS partner, for a third consecutive year," said Rothman Moncayo, President CEO for Avispa Technology, "and we are so thankful to ZeroChaos for recognizing our commitment to your programs and for the opportunity to support world-class clients. We value our partnership and always stand ready to serve additional programs."
The list of award recipients includes:
- Ampcus Inc.
- ASK Staffing, Inc.
- Avispa Technology
- Axelon Services Corp.
- Capital Staffing Solutions
- Career Group Companies
- Catapult Staffing, LLC.
- Collabera
- Cypress HCM
- eTeam, Inc.
- Flexton Inc.
- HCS Healthcare
- Integrated Resources Inc.
- Intelliswift Software Inc.
- IT Optimiser
- Lancesoft
- MATRIX
- MINDLANCE, INC.
- Motion Recruitment Partners
- NESC Staffing, LLC.
- NTT DATA SERVICES
- PDS Tech, Inc.
- Primus Software Corporation
- Pyramid Consulting, Inc.
- Rose International, Inc.
- Solomon Page
- Specialist Staffing Group (U.S. Division of SThree PLC)
- SPECTRAFORCE Technologies, Inc.
- Strom Aviation
- Supplemental Health Care
- Systemart, LLC.
- TalentBurst, Inc.
- Tekberry, Inc.
- Ubertal, Inc.
- Ultimate Staffing Services
- United Global Technologies (UGT)
- USPRO
- VARITE, Inc.
- Vertisystem, Inc.
About ZeroChaos
ZeroChaos is a global provider of workforce management solutions that help organizations achieve greater management and financial control of their workforce and talent supply chains. ZeroChaos' award-winning solutions, including its vendor-neutral Managed Services Program, enable procurement and human resources to improve visibility into contingent labor spend and talent pools, effectively manage and optimize contingent workforce program performance, and mitigate risks. Headquartered in Orlando, ZeroChaos has global operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit www.zerochaos.com, follow on Twitter @ZeroChaos, or connect with ZeroChaos on LinkedIn.
