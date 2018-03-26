EY and JDA collaborate to transform supply chains across industries

Alliance focuses on the joint delivery of digital offerings for end-to-end supply chain spectrum, encompassing planning and execution, for clients across industries

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and JDA Software, Inc., today announced they have formed a strategic alliance to reinvent clients' supply chains by delivering the latest digitalization advances.

Under the alliance, EY and JDA will collaborate to drive supply chain efficiencies, assess current and future supply chain needs and determine an approach to reinventing the supply chain for clients.

EY and JDA will work together to help clients improve critical supply chain planning processes. Leveraging JDA's portfolio, which harnesses the power of advanced data analytics and machine learning capabilities, the alliance will help companies to streamline their supply chains, increase speed to market and create superior customer experiences and competitive advantage.

The JDA solutions, combined with the EY Integrated Digital Planning Solution and the EY Digital Fulfillment Solution, will help clients align their logistics strategy with their business model and growth strategy so they can address rapidly changing markets, disruptive technology trends and evolving customer needs with increased transparency across the entire supply chain.

Geoff Vickrey, Principal, Americas Performance Improvement Leader, Advisory Services, Ernst & Young LLP and executive sponsor of the alliance, says:

"Supply chains and operations today are undergoing radical restructuring, driven by digitalization of assets and infrastructure, and must perform better than ever before. JDA and EY share a laser focus on driving innovation and strategic competitiveness across clients' value chain. Together, we can help organizations implement the flexible, agile supply chain operations that are so essential to their success."

EY and JDA are working with Ingram Micro Inc., a global leader in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain services, on a logistics fulfillment platform designed to increase operational effectiveness for its customers and vendor partners,while continuing to deliver exceptional customer service across its lines of business.

Bill Ross, Senior Vice President, U.S. Operations, Ingram Micro, says:

"Operational efficiency is foundational to building and sustaining a positive customer and vendor experience, which leads to a competitive business advantage. We are pleased to work with EY and JDA in their roles helping us to connect our lines of business on a single logistics fulfilment platform designed to maximize supply chain performance."

Gaurav Malhotra, Principal, IT Advisory, Digital & Emerging Technology, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"Ultimately, supply chain is all about delivering on customer promises, through a complex ecosystem that encompasses planning, execution, logistics, transportation and warehouse operations, and a growing focus on digital capabilities. By helping to ensure supply chains perform as a source of strategic competitive advantage, we can help clients rise to the challenge of digital supply chain transformation."

Under the terms of the agreement, EY will bring its strong and deep experience in supply chain consulting and innovation as well as its focus on digital supply chain initiatives. Including its end-to-end supply chain planning and execution portfolio, JDA will bring next generation innovations developed in part by JDA Labs, which incorporate data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Alex Price, JDA Group Vice President, Global Alliances, Channel and Technology Ecosystem Strategy, says:

"We believe that our mutual focus on co-innovation and EY's strength in implementing digital strategies complement each other and will help clients derive value from their supply chain investments. We are focused on delivering game-changing new products, winning patents and developing innovative leading practices that will shape the future of supply chain. Collaborating with EY, we look forward to bringing these new solutions to market."

