Nixplay Wi-Fi Cloud Frames Now Work With Alexa

First connected digital photo frame to support control from Amazon's cloud-based voice service

MINNETONKA, Minnesota, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Creedon Technologies, parent company to Nixplay, NIX and Nixplay Signage, today announced their first integration with Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon.

With immediate effect, customers can now use any Alexa-enabled device to manage their Nixplay Wi-Fi Cloud frame, making the company the first connected digital photo frame brand to do so.

"Nixplay customers can now just ask Alexa to manage and play their photo playlists directly on their connected frame - from wherever they are," says Creedon Technologies CEO, Mark Palfreeman. "It's the latest frontier in interface design, and we are ahead of the curve in providing this capability to our customers. The connected home is a growing reality and we're committed to building smart home skills that enhance not only our customer's use of their Nixplay frame, but their ease and effortless enjoyment of memories in their home."

Specifically, the 'Just Ask Alexa' feature on Nixplay digital photo frames enables customers to ask Alexa to:

Display a requested playlist on any Nixplay frame

Assign a specific playlist to a Nixplay frame, wherever that frame may be

Query the status of Nixplay frames

This capability is live now on all Nixplay Wi-Fi Cloud frames (1) via an automatic software update.

www.nixplay.com | www.nixplay.com/just-ask-alexa(2)

Notes

(1) Applicable to Nixplay Iris, Nixplay Seed, Nixplay Edge and Nixplay Original. Some older Wi-Fi Cloud frames may require a firmware update to access all the new Alexa features.

(2) Available from 25th March 2018

About Creedon Technologies

Mark Palfreeman founded Creedon Technologies in 2007 from his bedroom in the UK with a vision to connect people with technology in a meaningful way. As the parent company to NIX, Nixplay and Nixplay Signage, innovation, insight and human connection were the foundations of everything he set out to achieve.

Creedon Technologies harnessed the best in cloud storage, service technology and security to display photos in a sophisticated way that shows the power of sharing memories. Since 2007, the company has sold close to 2 million units, with more than a third of these consisting of Wi-Fi Cloud frames marketed under the Nixplay brand since December 2013. With many thousands of positive reviews on Amazon.com today Creedon Technologies is the global leader in design, manufacturing and sales of connected digital photo frames.

