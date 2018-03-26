OneTrust and IAPP Launch Consent and Data Subject Rights 2.0 Platform for IAPP Members

Tech Platform Launched at IAPP Global Privacy Summit with Built-in GDPR

WASHINGTON, March 26,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, a global leader in enterprise privacy management software, together with the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the world's largest information privacy organization, today announce the launch of a Consent and Data Subject Rights 2.0 Platform for IAPP members. The platform is available for immediate registration and will be showcased live at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit on 27 - 28 of March in Washington, DC. OneTrust is a Platinum Sponsor for the Summit and moderating a panel on subject access rights for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

Available in the IAPP Resource Center, the updated IAPP-OneTrust Consent and Data Subject Rights Platform features solutions to support compliance with data protection regulations, including the GDPR and the ePrivacy Directive. The GDPR and ePrivacy overlap to create specific operational requirements for organizations to manage and validate consent preferences, facilitate data subject requests, as well as generate demonstrable record keeping in the event of a regulatory audit.

The IAPP-OneTrust Platform simplifies regulatory challenges and helps organizations embed privacy management within their business structure. The platform provides website owners with a transparent mechanism for obtaining and managing consent, as well as a method to capture, manage, and communicate responses to data subject requests. Organizations can get started at no cost and can easily upgrade and scale platform capabilities as their program and network of privacy champions mature.

The Platform is part of the comprehensive and integrated toolset that the IAPP and OneTrust have partnered to offer to members at no cost and includes the following capabilities:

Consent Management

Website Tracker Scanning

Subject Rights Management Portal

Privacy Impact Assessment Automation Platform

Data Mapping Automation Platform (for Art. 30 Records of Processing)

"As privacy operations mature within organizations, our members are looking for innovative technology-based solutions to manage privacy processes," said IAPP President and CEOJ. Trevor Hughes. "OneTrust's Consent and Data Subject Rights Platform is surely welcomed as it provides an automated, efficient, and simple approach to privacy management and regulatory compliance."

Visit this link to view a 3-minute video demo and learn more about the full suite of IAPP-OneTrust solutions.

"The launch of the IAPP-OneTrust Consent and Data Subject Rights Platform emphasizes our unique leadership position in the market and capability to deliver comprehensive and cost-effective solutions at all price points," said OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP), Kabir Barday. "As GDPR approaches, marketing teams are accelerating their implementation plans for compliance, and having a simple approach to consent management and subject rights management on B2B and B2C websites is key. We are pleased to make these key privacy enabling technologies available to IAPP members."

For more information, OneTrust will be located at Booth #17 during the IAPP Global Privacy Summit. Additionally, OneTrust will be moderating a "Subject Access Rights: GDPR Implementation Guide" panel with Uber, Cooley LLP, and Groupon at the Summit on Tuesday, 27 March, 2:00 PM EDT.

For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust's privacy management software is used by more than 1,500 organizations to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR and ePrivacy (Cookie Law).

The multi-lingual software is deployed in an EU cloud or on-premise, and is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, and automated workflows used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organization to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors.

OneTrust helps organizations implement GDPR requirements, including: Data Protection by Design (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA / DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Universal Consent and Preference Management, ePrivacy Cookie Consent, Data Subject Access, Portability, and Right to Be Forgotten.

