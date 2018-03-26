Valuebound Names Rahul Raj Raghavan as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Valuebound, a specialized Drupal development company, today announced the appointment of Rahul Raj Raghavan as its Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing effective March 20, 2018.

Rahul joins Valuebound from DSM Soft, a digital solutions and engineering services company. He brings a track record as a driver of business transformation and growth in publishing, digital media, eLearning and information services. He steps into the company following its rapid and successful transformation as a thought leader and premier contributor to the Drupal community. Rahul will be responsible for the leadership of the Valuebound Marketing team, developing new business opportunities with the focus on inbound marketing and content strategies and creating customized solutions to client needs.

"Rahul's background as a transformative leader in publishing, content management and distribution, and digital media services is a great fit for our company," said Neeraj Kumar, the CEO of Valuebound. "I'm confident that his strong marketing and customer engagement experience will enable us to achieve new successes and further growth."

Prior to his business leadership roles at DSM Soft, he led market development efforts for Jouve Group, a publishing services and enterprise solutions company as well as Manipal Technologies a large scale player in the printing, eLearning, digital media and other diversified fields.

"I am excited to join Valuebound at this turning point in the company's history," said Rahul. "I am looking forward to working with the whole team, to further our reputation as a premier provider of Drupal services for media domain and to help our customers increase their brand value and market share."

About Valuebound

Valuebound specializes in Drupal Development for media companies. As regular contributors to the Drupal community, Valuebound is recognized as the top contributor in India and features among the top 10 across the globe. Some of the media organization we have worked with include TIME Inc., Farm Journal Media and American Heritage.

