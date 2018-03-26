Physeon GmbH to Present at MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit - Dublin, Ireland April 17-19, 2018

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physeon GmbH, ("Physeon" or the "Company"), a leading developer of medical technology products for venous access, today announced that the Company will be a guest presenter at the "MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit" meeting to be held in Dublin, Ireland April 17-19, 2018.

This meeting is one of the largest of its kind outside of the US for MedTech companies and investors alike. The three-day meeting will match companies with potential investors, CEOs and scientist-entrepreneurs in the highly respected venue of Dublin, Ireland, a country rich in Medtech industry.

The conference includes more than 400 top medical device venture capitalists and senior business development executives from Ireland, many other European countries, the US, Asia, and beyond, along with management teams from many of the most promising start-ups in the device space. Additionally, the conference is an excellent venue for early stage life science companies across Biotech, Medtech, Diagnostics and Healthcare IT and to source investors from around the globe, create relationships, and eventually secure funding.

Patrick Kullmann, Physeon's Chief Executive Officer and event presenter commented on the market opportunity for Physeon and the Veinplicity product, "Veinplicity is designed to aid peripheral IV cannulation, the single most common medical intervention performed each day in hospitals. Although up to 80% of patients need a peripheral IV cannula, a significant proportion of the population have veins that are difficult to access. Successful venous cannulation is challenged by a patient's anatomy and disease state amongst other factors and failure leads to delayed treatment, increased costs and patient discomfort."

Kullmann added, "Veinplicity addresses these challenges by significantly increasing the size, rigidity and stability of forearm veins, making them easier to find and easier to cannulate the first time. Consisting of a portable electronic stimulation device which passes a gentle current between electrodes placed on the palm and the bicep, Veinplicity is the only technology available which has a physiological effect on veins. The system perfectly fits the 'razor-razor blade' medical model for success."

Veinplicity is CE Marked and is available outside the US, it is not FDA approved and not for sale in the US.

About Physeon

Established in 2015 and located in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Physeon is a boutique medical device company created to guide the development and commercialization of new innovations in healthcare. We embrace research and science to bring about innovative ideas and medical products that can advance the health and well-being of patients and simplify processes for healthcare professionals. Veinplicity is CE marked and is available on a limited basis in the EU. It is not yet FDA approved and is not yet commercially available in the US. For more information, visit www.physeon.com (http://www.physeon.com/).