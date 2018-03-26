Proficio, Inc.: Proficio Recognized With Eleven Top Industry Awards for Excellence in Cybersecurity Services

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficio (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yRvj1HTz0FJWMujnG_dHcboYYlzNduD783VDVfqHuxwxpP4H18BJPJxpjHoXdsZ9L-BXdlKE4Io8qFiUhNo0iw==), a world-class managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR), proudly announced that they've received eleven top honors by several industry award outlets in the first quarter of 2018. Each awards program highlighted Proficio's services offerings for managed cybersecurity services, Splunk services, their global expansion efforts in North America, EMEA and APAC, and their security team's depth of expertise.

The eleven awards include three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, five Info Security Product Guide 2018 Global Excellence Awards, a Cloud Computing Excellence Award and a spot on CRN's Security 100 list. These prominent award programs are focused on recognizing companies that demonstrated excellence, innovation and leadership in the information security sector.

"It's an honor for our company to be recognized by so many prestigious organizations this quickly into 2018," stated Tim McElwee, co-founder and president of Proficio. "These awards are an absolute testament to the passion, drive and quality work our team produces daily. Combatting today's advanced persistent threats requires a level of expertise and vigilance that our employees in North America, EMEA and APAC consistently demonstrate. This commitment to excellence is what makes Proficio a world-class organization."

In the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/), Proficio won gold in the Best Managed Security Services and Cybersecurity Team of the Year - North America categories. The company was also recognized with a bronze award in the Best Cybersecurity Company category, where they had competed against forty other cybersecurity companies.

Proficio secured top honors in the Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards (http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com/awards/), placing in four different categories. The company won gold in the Cyber Security Vendor Achievement of the Year category for significantly expanding its operations in North America, EMEA, and APAC, silver for Best Security Company of the Year (Services), bronze in the Best Overall Security Company of the Year category, silver in the Managed Security Services category for its SOC-as-a-Service offering, and bronze in the Managed Security Services category for its Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Enterprise Security services. Proficio was the only cybersecurity company to be recognized with two awards in the Managed Security Services category.

In the Cloud Computing Excellence Awards, Proficio was recognized for excellence and innovation in their SOC-as-a-Service offering. Proficio was one of only nine companies selected for this award which honors vendors that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.

Proficio was once again awarded a placement on the Security 100 (https://www.crn.com/news/managed-services/300099501/the-2018-managed-service-provider-500-complete-listing.htm/pgno/0/1) of CRN's 2018 MSP 500 list as well as San Diego Business Journal's Top Cybersecurity Organization List. The CRN Security 100 list is designed to help partners wade through the ever-expanding security market, from the long-standing legacy vendors to the niche players, and navigate the fast-growing security vendor market.

"Our focus has always been on providing the most innovative and advanced cybersecurity solutions that keep our client's networks completely secure. Being recognized for these efforts means we are doing what we set out to do," shared Brad Taylor, CEO of Proficio. "In the year ahead, we plan to continually enhance our monitoring and response services, along with launching new products that will give our clients total visibility into their security environments. In fact, we are on the precipice of launching a new solution at RSA that will create a new standard of value within the MSSP industry and give clients clear insight into their overall security posture."

About Proficio

Founded in 2010, Proficio offers the full range of cybersecurity services including managed detection and response (MDR), 24/7 monitoring and alerting, security assessments, and consulting through global security operations centers in San Diego, Barcelona and Singapore. Proficio's innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services uses proprietary processes, experienced security analysts, and the industries most advanced technologies to help organizations defend against advanced threats. www.proficio.com (http://www.proficio.com/)

