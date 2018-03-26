sprite-preloader
Montag, 26.03.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,726 Euro		+0,004
+0,08 %
WKN: A2DXQD ISIN: FI4000266804 Ticker-Symbol: R0F 
26.03.2018 | 14:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Annual Report 2017 published

Rovio Entertainment's Annual Report 2017 published

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 26 March 2018 at 3.00 pm (EEST)

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT 2017 PUBLISHED

The Annual Report 2017 of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been published. It is available at company's website: www.rovio.com/investors/releases-and-publications (http://www.rovio.com/investors/releases-and-publications). The Annual Report is only available in digital format.

Annual Report contains also the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Statements and Financial Statements for the year 2017, and they are also available as separate documents.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Communications

More information:
Rauno Heinonen, SVP, Communications & IR, Rovio Entertainment, tel. +358 40 8619345

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Main media
www.rovio.com

Rovio_Corporate_Governance_Statement_2017 (http://hugin.info/174482/R/2179334/841128.pdf)
ROVIO_Annual_Report_2017 (http://hugin.info/174482/R/2179334/841127.pdf)
Rovio_Remuneration_report_2017 (http://hugin.info/174482/R/2179334/841129.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rovio Entertainment Oyj via Globenewswire

