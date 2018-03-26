Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Annual Report 2017 published

Rovio Entertainment's Annual Report 2017 published

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 26 March 2018 at 3.00 pm (EEST)

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT 2017 PUBLISHED

The Annual Report 2017 of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been published. It is available at company's website: www.rovio.com/investors/releases-and-publications (http://www.rovio.com/investors/releases-and-publications). The Annual Report is only available in digital format.

Annual Report contains also the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Statements and Financial Statements for the year 2017, and they are also available as separate documents.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Communications

More information:

Rauno Heinonen, SVP, Communications & IR, Rovio Entertainment, tel. +358 40 8619345

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Main media

www.rovio.com

