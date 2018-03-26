

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday morning as U.S. stocks were poised to rebound on easing U.S.-China tensions.



Gold was down $1 at $1354 an ounce, having touched the highest since early February on safe haven appeal.



On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The market analysts are looking for consensus of 0.05, compared to 0.12 last month.



Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Survey for March will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus for General Activity Index is 30.9, down from 37.2 in February. In the prior month, the production index was 27.9.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak about regulatory reform at the 'Conversation with New York Fed President William Dudley' event held by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, with audience Q&A.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak about monetary policy at the Julis-Rabinowitz Center for Public Policy & Finance at Princeton University event in Princeton, NJ, with audience Q&A at 4.30 pm ET.



