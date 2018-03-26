

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly lower Monday morning, trimming last week's significant gains.



Prices surged on tensions between OPEC members and slumping output for Venezuela.



Russia's determination to limit supplies also gave oil prices a lift.



On Friday, Baker Hughes reported that U.S. drillers continued to add rigs last week. The rig count has jumped to its highest since 2015.



WTI light sweet oil was down 14 cents at $65.71 a barrel.



On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The market analysts are looking for consensus of 0.05, compared to 0.12 last month.



Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Survey for March will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus for General Activity Index is 30.9, down from 37.2 in February. In the prior month, the production index was 27.9.



