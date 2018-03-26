sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,90 Euro		+2,20
+9,69 %
WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 Ticker-Symbol: 51B 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC
BIOVENTIX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOVENTIX PLC24,90+9,69 %