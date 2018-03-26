AIM-quoted pharmaceuticals company Bioventix saw revenues and profits move ahead in the first half of its trading year, leading the company to boost its first interim dividend by 20%. Underlying revenues at Bioventix grew 13% to £3.5m, thanks in no small part to an improved performance in the "important emerging market" that is China, pushing pre-tax profits up 36% to £3.4m as a result. During the half, an internal audit undertaken by one of Bioventix's customers identified a back-dated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...