Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Highland Packaging Solutions to be Acquired by Sonoco for $150 Million in Cash

Stock Monitor: Greif Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SON as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 22, 2018, the Company announced that it has inked an agreement to acquire Highland Packaging Solutions, a privately-owned producer of thermoformed plastic packaging for fresh produce and dairy products, for approximately $150 million in cash. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Greif, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEF), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Sonoco Products. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GEF

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Sonoco Products most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SON

Deal Details

The acquisition of Highland will be accretive to earnings in 2018. The purchase price represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) multiple of approximately 6.5 times post-synergies and tax benefits from the write-up of intangibles;

Highland's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Maxwell, President John Baird, and many of the Company's leadership, sales, and operations teams will remain, and no changes in customer relationships are expected;

Following the acquisition, Highland's financial results will be reported within Sonoco's Consumer Packaging segment and the business will be operated as part of Sonoco's global plastics operations;

The transaction, likely to close in Q2 2018, is subject to normal regulatory review.

Acquisition Significantly Strengthens Sonoco's Perimeter of the Store Strategy

Rob C. Tiede, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and CEO-elect of Sonoco, stated that the agreement significantly strengthens Sonoco's Perimeter of the Store strategy, serving consumers' growing demand for fresh and natural foods. Highland's recognized best-in-class manufacturing and effectiveness in product integration with automated filling machines will add breadth to Sonoco's growing produce customer mix through a dedicated manufacturing facility located in the important Florida produce market, while also providing the Company an important entry into egg packaging, a fast-growing protein source in North America.

Strategic Benefits of the Deal

The deal will expand Sonoco's thermoforming capabilities and capacity and will also result in adding in-house capabilities in labeling for new substrates. The acquisition will enable Highland to further enhance its speed to service and ability to offer customers the most diverse consumer packaging formats and solutions in the industry.

Sonoco's Last Acquisition Deal

In July 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of Clear Lam Packaging, Inc., a family-held developer and manufacturer of flexible and forming plastic packaging films, for approximately $170 million in cash. The agreement provided Sonoco an opportunity to leverage Clear Lam's expertise in modified atmosphere packaging, which came from a strong base of material science knowledge associated with films, additives, and adhesives.

To finance the transaction, Sonoco utilized available credit facilities, including a new $750 million bank credit facility. Post-acquisition, Clear Lam's financial results were added to Sonoco's Consumer Packaging segment.

About Sonoco Products Co.

Founded in 1899 and Hartsville, South Carolina, Sonoco is a global provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, and packaging supply chain services. The Company produces packaging for many of the world's most recognized brands, in markets such as appliances and electronics, automotive, beverages, confection, construction, converted paperboard, fresh and natural food, frozen, and refrigerated food, to name a few.

About Highland Packaging Solutions

Highland Packaging Solutions is committed to making cost effective, high quality packaging. The Company's packaging solution includes sophisticated engineered containers, flexographic printed labels and inventory management. Highland Packaging Solutions has grown from a regional supplier of agriculture packaging products into a global packaging company with 2017 net sales of approximately $90 million. The Company was established in 1997 and is based in Plant City, Florida.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Sonoco Products' stock marginally advanced 0.11%, ending the trading session at $46.65.

Volume traded for the day: 685.91 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 485.83 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Sonoco Products' market cap was at $4.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.87.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors