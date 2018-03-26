Unique Pizza and Subs Corp.: Unique Foods (UPZS) Announces PopsyCakes Debuts Its New PopsyBites

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Unique Foods Corporation (OTC PINK: UPZS) announces its wholly owned subsidiary PopsyCakes LLC "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" has created a very Unique smaller version of its world-renowned PopsyCakes, the new PopsyBites will make their retail debut in May of this year. The PopsyBites will be sold at many retail locations across the US and will be offered in three of the original PopsyCakes flavors, Vanilla Bean Dream, Strawberry Milkshake & Dark Chocolate Decadence. The PopsyBites will be packed for individual sale with 36 to a box (12 of each of the three flavors).

Unique Foods Corp. has finalized the custom PopsyBites box with MOD-PAC, a packaging manufacturer located in Buffalo New York, with the artwork being finalized MOD-PAC will begin production of the PopsyBites boxes in three weeks. Unique Foods Corp. has spent considerable time finalizing agreements with large retailers that have contracted to carry the PopsyBites. In anticipation of being able to produce the necessary quantities to meet the retailers' large demands, Unique Foods Corp. has finalized a deal with a premier Western Pennsylvania candy manufacturing company with over 100 years of experience. Unique Foods Corp. selected this candy manufacturer because they are able to fulfill the large anticipated orders while maintaining the high-quality standards PopsyCakes customers have come to expect. As we get closer to the official launch date of the PopsyBites into major retailers Unique Foods Corp. anticipates many more news releases stating the full details of all of the retail chains PopsyBites will be sold in, its co-packing agreement and new distribution network.

Jim Vowler, President & CEO of Unique Foods Corp. said, "The full-size gourmet PopsyCakes are a wonderful treat and are perfect for weddings, baby showers, amusement parks, corporate events, restaurants, movie theaters etc., but because of the high-quality ingredients we use to produce the PopsyCakes, the retail price points are sometimes slightly too high for certain retailers. Some of the types of retailers often included are, convenience & grocery stores, some donut & coffee shops, hospitals, go-cart & miniature golf courses, arcades and kids play areas. While trying to finalize a deal with a very large kid-friendly chain know for its arcade games, pizza parties, play zones & fun mascot, we were told they 'Love the PopsyCakes, but felt the retail price is slightly high for their venue', they continue to say, 'if we could produce a product that could be sold for $1.50-$2.00 they think it would be a big seller for them.' The reception of the PopsyBites amongst the executives at all of the retailers we have sent samples to has been phenomenal! To see pictures of the New PopsyBites and custom box visit our Twitter page by using the links below & to learn more about all of our very Unique & diverse products & brands."

About Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation:

Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full-size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Tap House and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

