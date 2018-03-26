Alltemp, Inc.: Alltemp Completes Capacity Expansion At Its Refrigerant Production Facility

Twelve-month Expansion Project to Increase Production Line Capacity Completed, Giving the Company Greater Supply-side Capabilities and Efficiency



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Alltemp, Inc. (OTCQB: LTMP) (the "Company"), a developer of proprietary, environmentally friendly refrigerant technologies, announced today that the Company recently completed its alltemp® Production Facility expansion project.

"We believe that the capacity expansion at our production facility will allow us to meet the supply-side demands of the largest distributors and end-users of alltemp® refrigerants, as we make an even larger positive economic and environmental impact. The architecture employed in the expansion project is also scalable for future production and with the introduction of automated processes, much more efficient. It demonstrates our continued commitment to Alltemp's "core" refrigerant technology and will enhance the Company's ability to service our clients, dealers, technicians and other end users," said William Lopshire, Alltemp CEO.

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. alltemp®,'s refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp® refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC" ), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. alltemp® is the ideal solution for replacement of R-407c, R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

