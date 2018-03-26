Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2018) - 92 Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: NTY) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G2) is pleased to announce the mobilization of a helicopter borne, high-resolution, magnetic survey system to the Pontax Property in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

The Company has retained the services of Prospectair Geosurveys Inc., based out of Gatineau, Quebec, to complete the survey over all four claim blocks that comprise the Property. The survey will be heliborne and allow for a tight 60 m line-spacing, with a total of 1,805 line-km planned to be completed.

The Pontax Property covers the southwestern portions of an approximately 100 km long belt of meta-volcanics, considered part of the Eastmain River Volcanic Belt. As such, in addition to spodumene-bearing pegmatite occurrences, the Property is also considered prospective for gold. The region is host to numerous gold occurrences; however, only limited exploration has been completed on the Property. The survey will help define structural corridors which may further define prospective pegmatite trends, as well as develop gold targets on the Property.

The survey is anticipated to take four-days to complete, followed by a short period for final processing. Results will be released as they become available.

About 92 Resources Corp.

92 Resources Corp is a modern energy solution company, focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective modern energy related projects. The Company currently holds six properties in Canada: the Corvette, Pontax, Eastmain and Lac du Beryl lithium properties in Quebec, the Golden Frac Sand Property, BC, and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, currently under option to Far Resources Ltd.

The Pontax Property consists of 104 claims, totalling 5,536 ha, spread over 4 claim blocks located in close proximity. The Property lies between 5 and 30 kilometres southwest of, and on trend, from Stria Lithium's Pontax Lithium Project where drill intersections of 0.97% Li2O over 21 m (DDH 09-555-05), including 1.43% Li2O over 13 m, have been returned from a spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent properties may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geol., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

