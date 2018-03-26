Electrolux Launches Pure i9 Robotic Vacuum in the United States

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today announced the U.S. launch of its award-winning Pure i9 robotic vacuum cleaner, with a revolutionary design and game-changing technology that takes the quality of autonomous cleaning to a new level.

The Pure i9 will be brought directly to U.S. consumers through cutting-edge online sales and marketing channels. Working out of a newly established innovation hub in San Francisco, Electrolux is leveraging the digital expertise and consumer-focused approach of Anova - a leading smart kitchen brand acquired in 2017 by the Electrolux Group.

"We are extremely proud of this product, which we believe will make robotic vacuum cleaners a relevant category for all consumers. This is no longer a gadget for early adopters but a high-performing vacuum cleaner that effortlessly cleans your home while you are away," said Ola Nilsson, Head of Electrolux Home Care & SDA. "With the Pure i9, we're taking the first step in creating a truly responsive ecosystem of products for wellbeing in the home."

With over 100 years of experience in building vacuum cleaners, Electrolux truly understands consumers and the category. As the pioneer in robotic vacuums, Electrolux launched the world's first robotic vacuum cleaner in 2001 with the revolutionary Trilobite. The company is re-entering the category in the United States with the launch of Pure i9, which is available for purchase at purei9.com. The product was launched in Europe in September, recently won the prestigious iF Design award. It has earned best-in-class ratings from leading tech publications around the world.

"We are excited to be involved in launching this product in the United States," said Stephen Svajian, CEO and co-founder of Anova. "The way we meet and engage with consumers in social media has helped make the Anova Precision Cooker the world's best-selling sous vide device. We believe the Pure i9 has great potential with a similar approach."

