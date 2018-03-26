Aarhus, Denmark, 2018-03-26 14:26 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 12 February 2018, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 5/2018. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,500m (approx. EUR 200 million) in the period from 12 February 2018 to 3 May 2018.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 19 - 23 March 2018:



Number of Weighted average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 March 2018 31,000 430.79 13,354,605 20 March 2018 30,000 437.54 13,126,296 21 March 2018 35,000 444.29 15,550,171 22 March 2018 163,268 437.30 71,397,619 23 March 2018 40,000 428.90 17,156,116 Accumulated under the 1,626,793 436.09 709,430,262 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



