EQS-News / 26/03/2018 / 20:00 UTC+8 *Deepening the Market Penetration in Fujian Province, CNIT Receives $1.2 Million Cloud-based Ad Terminal Order for Zhangzhou and Longyan* SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2018 - China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNIT), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, announced that it has entered into a contract for the sale of 3,500 CNIT cloud-based elevator ad terminals to be installed in office buildings and residential communities throughout Zhangzhou, a prefecture-level city for 2,000 terminals and Longyan, the junction center of three provinces for 1,500 terminals, in the international shipping intersection Fujian Province. Signed with Zhangzhou Taoping IoT Technology Limited and Longyan Taoping IoT Technology Limited, the contracts are expected to generate sales and service revenue to CNIT of about $1.2 million. Today's news is the twenty-fifth in a series of announcements since May of 2017 on CNIT's sales of its cloud-based ad terminals. Each sale is expected to generate recurring service and commission revenue from customers' use of the Company's Yunfa advertising distribution system and Taoping (??) Net/App ad screen sharing platform. "Zhangzhou and Longyan are the major cities in Fujian Province, bordering Guangdong Province and Jiangxi Province. " said Chairman and CEO Mr. Jianghuai Lin. "The contracts in these two cities are the successful achievements following the previously announced $2 million contracts with a total sale of 6,000 cloud-based ad terminals with Fujian Taoping. It reflects CNIT's deep market penetration in Fujian Province. With the valuable return that brings to our clients, Taoping new media ecosystem is developing a Taoping network domestically." Mr. Lin reiterated that by 2018, the Company expects to sell an additional 120,000 cloud-based ad terminals with market penetration in 100 cities with coverage for 200 million people throughout China. *About China Information Technology, Inc.* China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com *Safe Harbor Statement* This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. *For further information, please contact:* *China Information Technology, Inc.* Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@chinacnit.com http://www.chinacnit.com or *Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC* Tel: +1(646)-801-2803 Email: cnit@dgipl.com 26/03/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

March 26, 2018 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)