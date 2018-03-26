Scientists from the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) have announced the development of a new wet chemical process to allow multi-cSi wafers to be cut with diamond wire saw technology, and subsequently textured to reduce their reflectivity.A team of scientists at SERIS has announced the development of a new process for the texturing of diamond wire cut multicrystalline silicon wafers. The wet chemical technique etches the wafer surface with nano-scale features, which increase the chance of light bouncing off the surface multiple times and being absorbed by the wafer material. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...