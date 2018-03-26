Through the tender, the state-owned power utility of the African country wants to build two PV power plants with a capacity of 125 MW each. The projects are part of a 500 MW solar plan expected to be implemented via the World bank's Scaling Solar program.Ethiopia's state-owned power provider Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) has announced the pre-qualified bidders of the 250 MW solar tender it launched in early October. The company said that it has pre-selected 12 of the 28 developers which submitted a bid. Four of the selected bidders are single companies: Saudi energy giant Acwa Power; Enel Green ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...