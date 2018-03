Šiauliai, Lietuva, 2018-03-26 14:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Gubernija, AB (hereinafter the "Company") was informed, the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania permit to fulfill the concentration by purchasing AB "MV GROUP Production" up to 100 % of the Company's shares.



