The global automotive door latch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global automotive door latch market by vehicle type, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing focus on smart door latches

OEMs are concentrating on installing smart door latches in their vehicles. The passenger car segment is observing a strong incremental growth in the adoption of automotive latches. Smart door latches operate electronically with no rods, cables, or moving handles in the door. As the technology matures and becomes cheaper, other passenger cars will also be equipped with this technology during the forecast period.

Some of the key benefits of smart door latches include reduced weight than mechanical latches, lesser design complexity of door modules due to a lesser number of components, enhanced safety and acoustic characteristics while closing or opening the door, upgraded vehicle styling, and cost effectiveness.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive componentsresearch, "Automotive door latch manufacturers are also developing smart door latches for modern vehicles. Such factors will drive demand in the automotive door latch market during the forecast period."

Market trend: rising demand for premium cabin features

In the past few years, the automotive industry has seen high demand for premium products due to the strong infrastructure development and increasing disposable income of middle-class households. Such factors are driving the demand for electronic door latches, and as a result, electronic door latches are becoming common in vehicles.

The premium feel of vehicles is derived from the comfort level of the vehicle cabin, and due to this, the ride quality of a vehicle plays a crucial role. The premium segment vehicles offer a wide range of featured door modules with the smart door latch. Soft door closure system, premium upholstery door trim, and seat adjustment and control console are some of the features that will drive the door module design and eventually lead to an increase in demand for electronic latches in most vehicle segments.

Market challenge: functional and operational issues with door latches

Even though door latches can be an important life-saving safety feature during collisions, there has been cases where these devices have proven to be faulty, which shows this technology is yet to mature. Automotive OEMs have faced problems with the door latch in some vehicles, where the system would open the door unexpectedly while the vehicle was in motion or collided during accident. Such occurrences pose a serious safety issue for the passengers in the vehicle.

