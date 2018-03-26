

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $227.5 million, or $0.63 per share. This was higher than $199.3 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $866.5 million. This was up from $795.8 million last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $227.5 Mln. vs. $199.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $866.5 Mln vs. $795.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX