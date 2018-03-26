

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) announced that Robert Niblock plans to retire as chairman, president and CEO. The board has initiated a search for his successor, and in the interim Niblock will remain in his current role as chairman, president and CEO.



Niblock said, 'After a 25-year career at Lowe's, including 13 years as chairman and CEO, I am confident that it is the right time to transition the company to its next generation of leadership. I look forward to assisting the board with its search, and I am committed to supporting a seamless transition for all of our stakeholders.'



