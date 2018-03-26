Joint Commission International's Seminal 6th Edition Hospital Standards Now Available in Portuguese

Portugal welcomes valuable quality tool

OAK BROOK, Illinois, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Joint Commission International (JCI) has released the 6th edition of JCI's Accreditation Standards for Hospitals in Portuguese for hospitals and academic medical centers. This triennial update on global standards for quality care and patient safety is now available as an electronic publication in eight languages. In Portugal, 9 top-tier organizations are JCI-accredited and have been awarded the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval. More than 950 health care organizations in 68 countries have earned JCI accreditation and many more are preparing for accreditation using the rigorous new manual.

"Health care providers throughout the world share a common goal-safe, high-quality care for every patient, every time. Implementing proven, consistent processes is central to the effort toward achieving this goal. JCI's standards define these goals, performance expectations, structures, and functions," said President and CEO Paula Wilson.

Two main sections comprise the 6th edition standards: patient-centered care and health care organization management. Additional criteria apply to hospitals that meet the eligibility requirements for academic medical center accreditation. These organizations must meet standards governing human subject research and medical professional education.

"The Joint Commission International Accreditation Standards for Hospitals are the basis for accreditation of hospitals and academic medical centers throughout the world.The standards reflect the dynamic changes occurring in the health care environment and affirm JCI's mission to improve the safety and quality of patient care around the globe," said Director, Standards Development, Interpretation, and Clinical Operations, Claudia Jorgenson.

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission's mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international health care organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 100 countries. Visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org for more details.

