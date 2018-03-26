ASSIA Wins 25 Million Additional Subscriber Households

ASSIA's vendor-agnostic Wi-Fi and Broadband Management Solutions are selected by three more of the largest global operators

REDWOOD CITY, California, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA). Three more major operators recently selected ASSIA, the market-leading supplier of broadband and Wi-Fi management software. This includes a top tier cable operator in North America and two of the world's largest Telecom companies with operations in Europe and Latin America.

ASSIA's CloudCheckand Expresseplatforms include the best diagnostics and optimization solutions available on the market today. The three service providers performed rigorous selection processes, including extensive and lengthy evaluation and testing. In all cases the provider ultimately determined that ASSIA's solution was vastly superior.

ASSIA's validated performance under such careful and competitive field testing clearly showed significantly better trouble-call and dispatch reductions when compared with all major competing solutions.

These three operators are rolling out ASSIA solutions in 2018 and beyond, providing for up to 25 Million subscriber lines/households over the next several years, with the opportunity to expand over time. Once deployed, ASSIA's total number of managed households will be well over 100 million worldwide.

ASSIA's vendor- and hardware-agnostic market-leading CloudCheckWi-Fi management solution is becoming the de facto Wi-Fi management solution. ASSIA has already deployed this rapidly-maturing solution at multiple service providers - all of which are improving customer experience while driving down customer support costs.The cloud-based solution manages and optimizes customer in-home Wi-Fi environments to enable improved performance and facilitate Self-Healing, Self-Help and Self-Install capabilities for the home user.Based on demand from multiple service providers, ASSIA's CloudCheck is now supported on over 100 different gateway models from the leading vendors.

ASSIA's Expresseproduct line brings superior diagnostics and optimization of high speed DSL and GPON networks.Over 30 of the world's leading telecommunications providers use ASSIA's technology to drive service costs down and improve customer satisfaction.A list of ASSIA's current key customers can be found on the ASSIA web site at:

https://www.assia-inc.com/customers-partners/assia-key-customers/

"We are pleased with the progress of ASSIA's market-leading management products as they continue to fuel significant company growth and offer the opportunity for our team to work with many of the world's most respected service providers," said David Raun, ASSIA President & COO. "Clearly the excellent results from these high visibility programs confirm that no other solution is as proven and solid as the CloudCheckor Expresseproducts. We are also pleased that the recent validation of these and other wins have opened up opportunities for ASSIA to expand its ecosystem and to work closer with a number of gateway suppliers and chip suppliers who are leveraging ASSIA's proven CloudChecksolution to better position their offerings in the marketplace."

About ASSIA

ASSIA is a trusted partner with the leading market share of management and optimization software solutions for global broadband and residential access networks. ASSIA's Expressebroadband system enables significant operational expense reduction for Internet Service Providers in the areas of subscriber care, of increased customer satisfaction, and of more connections upgrade to higher revenue-generating service tiers. ASSIA's ClearViewsoftware provides both broadband access and Wi-Fi connection analysis and recommends appropriate steps to resolve problems using language that is easy to understand by call-center agents and field technicians. ASSIA's CloudCheckWi-Fi optimization software enables service providers and enterprises to deliver premium digital experiences over residential Wi-Fi networks. ASSIA has more than 100 million broadband households under contract worldwide. Thanks to the company's product evolution and contributions to broadband standards, ASSIA is poised to help ISPs across the world as they upgrade their networks with next-generation G.Vector and G.Fast standards. For more information, visit www.assia-inc.com.

Expresse, ClearView, and CloudCheck are registered trademarks of ASSIA.

"ASSIA" is an acronym for "Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Incorporated."

