sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,54 Euro		-0,31
-2,86 %
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,845
10,955
15:43
10,85
10,95
15:43
26.03.2018 | 15:01
(19 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

First Quantum Minerals Confirms Return to Work Process Initiated at Cobre Panama Project Site

TORONTO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM")today confirmed that, following the resolution of the industrial action at Cobre Panama, it is now conducting the necessary preparations to allow the return of workers to the affected areas of the site. The return to work process is expected to take place over the next two to three weeks.

Cobre Panama wishes to thank government officials for their efforts in achieving this successful resolution.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website athttp://www.first-quantum.com

North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1(647)346-3934, Fax: +1(604)688-3818, Toll Free: 1(888)688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44-140-327-3484, Fax: +44-140-327-3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com


© 2018 PR Newswire