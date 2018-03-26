First Quantum Minerals Confirms Return to Work Process Initiated at Cobre Panama Project Site

TORONTO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM")today confirmed that, following the resolution of the industrial action at Cobre Panama, it is now conducting the necessary preparations to allow the return of workers to the affected areas of the site. The return to work process is expected to take place over the next two to three weeks.

Cobre Panama wishes to thank government officials for their efforts in achieving this successful resolution.

