CFE Media LLC has announced an agreement with Informa Infrastructure Intelligence(LSE:INF) formerly Penton Media to license CFE Media's ContentStream for Publishers content marketing software platform. The ContentStream platform will organize, present, and license Informa Infrastructure Intelligence's content to their customers.

Informa Infrastructure Intelligence selected the ContentStream platform to address their customers' growing needs to utilize high-value, relevant content to support their many content marketing initiatives.

Marketers have an ever-increasing need for high quality and targeted content to support their marketing strategy and communication channels," said Paul Miller, Informa Infrastructure Intelligence Group President. "Based on data driven technology and our experts within the industry, we generate content that generates engagement with a highly qualified audience. Now, through the ContentStream platform, our customers will have immediate access to use this content within their own marketing efforts."

"Informa Infrastructure Intelligence has an excellent reputation for award-winning content and has always been on the forefront of servicing customers," said Steve Rourke, CFE Media LLC CEO. "Adding the ability to identify, license, and track content assets will increase their value by providing customers with quality content."

For more information on the Informa Infrastructure Intelligence ContentStream platform, please contact Jacquie Niemiec, SVP of Marketing. Jacquie.Niemiec@informa.com

About CFE Media and Technology: As part of CFE Media, CFE Technology develops, delivers, and supports technology platforms for marketing professionals and for B2B publishers. In 2013, the CFE Technology group successfully launched its first content marketing and marketing automation (MA) oriented technology platform "ContentStream." ContentStream is a patented software-as-a-service (SaaS) system that provides all the tools required for marketers to identify, select, download, license, utilize, optimize, and track their favorite B2B publisher's content. In 2017, CFE Technology launched ContactStream Marketplace, which allows marketers to identify, select, download, and license qualified contacts or leads which can be utilized in a CRM or MA system. Click here for more information.

About Informa Infrastructure Intelligence Informa Infrastructure Intelligence is a trusted, forward-thinking B2B marketing partner transforming marketing strategies for businesses in the power, electronics, design manufacturing, and building sectors. We have deep expertise in the markets we serve and data driven capabilities that enable us to tell an impactful story to a specific audience at each stage of the buyer's journey in a manner that directly results in measurable, successful business outcomes. Click here for more information.

Additional Resources:

CFE Media Informa Partner Together to Grow ContentStream Q&A.

Q&A. Informa Adopts CFE Media's ContentStream As It Sees Content Marketing Spending Spike 38%.

As It Sees Content Marketing Spending Spike 38%. ContentStream for Publishers Overview Video.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005118/en/

Contacts:

Patrick Lynch, 847-452-1191 (Phone)

Vice President: CFE Technology

PLynch@CFETechnology.com