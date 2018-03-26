Mindtree Launches Decision Moments for Marketers

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The data science platform will deliver actionable insights leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that its insights platform, Decision Moments, built on the Microsoft Azure Platform, now leverages Adobe Experience Cloud, helping marketers drive faster conversions and increase customer lifetime value.

Marketers need to reimagine the consumer journey by understanding the areas where the customer experience becomes less intuitive and individualized, and to deliver contextual and personalized experiences. This is critical for marketers to better direct their marketing investments.

Mindtree built Decision Moments to help marketers solve this challenge. It's designed to integrate with the digital footprints from Adobe Experience Cloud and enrich it with offline and third-party data. This helps marketers achieve a 360-degree view of the customer, with micro-segmentation. The modeling sandbox in Decision Moments allows marketers to run controlled experiments to validate the micro-segments. Marketers can more effectively target consumers using applications such as next best offers, product recommendations and purchase inclination. These insights are delivered as personalized content by Adobe Experience Cloud.

Decision Moments leverages Adobe Experience Cloud, and is powered by Microsoft Azure services, including Cortana Intelligence Suite, in a cloud-native solution.

"Marketers are evaluating ways to deliver connected experiences in the right context across touchpoints to their customers. Taking the data science view will help them unearth and apply insights to achieve their marketing goals," said Sreedhar Bhagavatheeswaran, Senior Vice President and Global Head - Digital Business for Mindtree. "The data-driven experience delivered by Adobe Experience Cloud coupled with consumer insights from Decision Moments is the secret sauce for effectively influencing and engaging customers at multiple micro-moments across touchpoints."

"An exceptional experience is the most effective way for businesses to establish long-term relationships and create brand loyalty with customers. This requires meaningful customer insights," said Jay Dettling, Vice President, Global Partners, Adobe. "With Adobe Experience Cloud, businesses have access to everything they need to make sure every interaction with customers is personalized and seamless, across all touchpoints. Mindtree's Decision Moments platform will use Adobe Experience Cloud to drive higher conversions, increase lifetime value and speed to market."

To learn more about how Decision Moments will deliver actionable insights using Adobe Experience Cloud, read the blog post. Mindtree experts will attend the Adobe Summit 2018 in Las Vegas March 25-29, where they'll be available to discuss Decision Moments for Adobe Experience Cloud further.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital', Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on Adobe Cloud Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. Leveraging Adobe Sensei's machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in experience delivery.

