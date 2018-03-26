

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results today, Paychex Inc. (PAYX), a provider of payroll and HR services, raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2018. The revised outlook includes the impact of the Tax Act and the acquisition of Lessor Group.



For fiscal 2018, Paychex now forecasts revenue to grow about 7 percent, net income to increase about 13 percent, and adjusted net income to increase approximately 15 percent.



The company also projects full-year earnings per share to increase in the range of 13 percent to 14 percent, and adjusted earnings per share to increase in the range of 15 percent to 16 percent.



Earlier, Paychex projected adjusted net income to increase about 7 percent, adjusted earnings per share to increase in the range of 7 percent to 8 percent, and total revenue to grow approximately 6 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.48 per share for the year on revenues of $3.36 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



