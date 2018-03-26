BTS, a global leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for the fifth year in a row.
Selection to the 2018 Top Sales Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:
- Thought leadership and influence in sales training sector
- Breadth/quality of sales training topics and competencies
- Company size/growth potential
- Industry recognition/innovation
- Strength of clients
- Geographic reach
"The organizations on this year's Top 20 Sales Training Companies List have shown a tremendous amount of growth and innovation in the sales training industry," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies have demonstrated their commitment to the modern learner, with innovative partnerships and the use of learning technologies to support a wide range of initiatives, including virtual instruction, training reinforcement and coaching."
"We're honored and appreciative that for the fifth year in a row our collaboration with clients around the world has been recognized by Training Industry," said Lou Schachter, Head of the Sales Practice at BTS. "Our clients count on us to enhance the behavior of salespeople and sales managers, implement strategic initiatives that impact the sales organization, and drive sales transformation. This award recognizes all of that work."
About BTS
BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 600 professionals in 33 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For over 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.
We serve a wide range of client needs, including:
Assessment centers for talent selection/development
Strategy alignment/execution
Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs
On-the-job business simulations/application tools
Coaching as a tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action
We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including 30+ of the world's 100 largest corporations, such as Microsoft, SAP, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Citigroup, and Salesforce.
BTS is a public company on the Nasdaq Stockholm (BTS B).
