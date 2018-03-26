JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers' Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified

JLT Mobile Computers exhibits at MODEX (https://www.jltmobile.com/modex-2018), stand B2732,

April 9th-12th, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA, US

JLT Mobile Computers' Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified

The certification ensures reliable connectivity for the JLT MT2010 tablet when operated on Verizon Wireless network

Växjö, Sweden, March 26th, 2018 * * *JLT Mobile Computers (http://www.jltmobile.com/), a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces that the recently launched MT2010 rugged tablet has granted Verizon Wireless carrier certification. With 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and options for 3G or 4G LTE, and GPS, the MT2010 offers reliable connectivity and wireless communication in the most demanding environments.

"For modern industrial companies today, including many of our customers, staying connected is crucial and operating on the Verizon Wireless network is very common," explains Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Mobile Computers Inc. "Having a 15-year track record of selling tablets and handhelds in the US, we know the certification is important as customers can trust the MT2010 to provide reliable connectivity to the wireless network from Verizon."

Offered with the same high level of support and services that JLT is renowned for, the MT2010 leverages JLT's extensive rugged tablet knowledge and enables companies in the target industries warehousing, food and beverage, transportation, and ports, to collect data and streamline communications in harsh operating conditions.

The rugged MT2010 tablet comes with a large 10-inch, sunlight-readable, projected capacitive touchscreen display, is IP65 dustproof and water resistant, operates in temperatures of 14 to +122 °F, and withstands a drop of up to 4 feet onto concrete. Like all JLT products, the MT2010 can be tailored to individual customer requirements, including additional storage or operating system modifications for improved security.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, its products and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com).

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers Inc. (US) PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com) eric.miller@jltmobile.com (mailto:eric.miller@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com) monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)

www.prismapr.com (http://www.prismapr.com)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2017 was SEK 113 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX, First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium Nordic Holding AB as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com). You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/103734/?pathWildcard=103734) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/jltmobile).

JLT Mobile Computers' Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified (http://hugin.info/3085/R/2179228/841082.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: JLT Mobile Computers AB via Globenewswire

