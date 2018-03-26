Publicis Groupe: PUBLICIS GROUPE AGENCIES DIGITAS AND SAPIENTRAZORFISH EACH RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER IN GARTNER'S 2018 MAGIC QUADRANT FOR GLOBAL DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCIES

PUBLICIS GROUPE AGENCIES DIGITAS AND SAPIENTRAZORFISH EACH RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER IN GARTNER'S 2018 MAGIC QUADRANT FOR GLOBAL DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCIES

Paris - March 26, 2018- Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announced that two of its agencies, Digitas and SapientRazorfish, have each been named a Leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies.1" This marks Digitas's third consecutive year positioned as a Leader and the second year SapientRazorfish has been recognized since its inception in 2017.

The report evaluated 21 digital marketing agencies globally on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Authored by Jay Wilson, Lizzy Foo Kune, Ewan McIntyre, and Christopher Ross, the report identifies four quadrants - Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. Gartner states that it, "looks beyond the ability of global digital agencies to meet current market needs, and also focused its evaluation on an agency's ability to drive client growth through its interpretation of marketplace trends and deliver transformational technologies or approaches that meet marketers' future needs.1" According to Publicis Groupe, earning a position in the Leaders' quadrant shows the true strength of, and ability to execute on, the capabilities offered by both Digitas and SapientRazorfish and the value they bring to their clients.

"From our view, this year the agency's clients note that Digitas excels in the areas of creative and media services. We see it as a welcome validation from the clients we deliver for every day, and from a premier analyst organization who has sight into the landscape of today's digital market field of players," said Michael Kahn, Global Brand President, Digitas. As The Connected Marketing Agency, it's important for us to work seamlessly across capabilities, to achieve ambitious outcomes through ideas that excite, provoke and inspire. We're thrilled to attain our highest ranking yet."

"As technology and consumer needs evolve at an unprecedented pace, organizations must reimagine their businesses with digital at the core. As part of the Publicis.Sapient platform, SapientRazorfish works alongside Sapient Consulting to bring clients the most comprehensive set of offerings and capabilities to guide them through this challenge," said Alan Wexler, CEO, Publicis.Sapient. "We believe that our recognition as a Leader further validates SapientRazorfish's proven ability to deliver on these complex digital business transformation initiatives."

Digitas and SapientRazorfish play an integral role in their respective solution hubs, Publicis Media and Publicis.Sapient, under Publics Groupe. These solution hubs build upon Publicis Groupe's Power of One strategy, which enables clients to seamlessly access capabilities and expertise from across the network to achieve the most transformative solutions.

As part of Publicis Media, Digitas works with other Publicis Groupe global media agency brands to create value for clients through scaled capabilities across investment, strategy, insights and analytics, data and technology, performance marketing and content. Publicis.Sapient is powered by the combination of SapientRazorfish's deep roots in creativity and technology, and the technical and digital expertise of Sapient Consulting. Publicis.Sapient is a platform that is purpose designed to address today's digital business transformation imperative, providing an integrated approach to delivering solutions to clients by leveraging the complementary strengths of both entities.

To review Gartner's full analysis of Digitas and SapientRazorfish in this year's Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies, please visit www.digitas.com (http://www2.publicisgroupe.net/gartner-mq) or www.sapientrazorfish.com (https://www.sapientrazorfish.com/analyst-relations/gartner-magic-quadrant).

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies" by Jay Wilson, Lizzy Foo Kune, Ewan McIntyre, and Christopher Ross, March 22, 2018.

GARTNER DISCLAIMER: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish & Sapient Consulting), and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com (http://www.publicisgroupe.com/)| @PublicisGroupe | Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/publicis-groupe/) | YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe) | Instagram (http://instagram.com/publicisgroupe)

About Digitas

Digitas is The Connected Marketing Agency, relentlessly committed to help brands better connect with people through Truth. Connection. Wonder. Our team is deliberately diversified-with experts in data, strategy, creative, media, and tech working seamlessly across capabilities and continents to make better connections and achieve ambitious outcomes through ideas that excite, provoke and inspire. We are endlessly curious and fully transparent, always examining real human behavior to create authentic connections-between brands and consumers, clients and partners, and ideas and outcomes. Digitas operates in over 25 countries across six continents and is part of Publicis Media, one of four solution hubs within Publicis Groupe, which is present in over 100 countries and employs nearly 80,000 professionals. To connect with us or learn more, visit www.digitas.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zrUbBTq_OWYjbUaYHKGuJfWW4nQCjpcGofuEMDuf35_6e1XZ5tvcMyqMWh-kuDZKsLOW-eIknrQMOQBidSylRQ==).

About SapientRazorfish

SapientRazorfish, part of Publicis.Sapient, is a new breed of transformation partner designed to help companies reimagine their business through radical customer-centricity. With more than 10,000 people and over 60 offices around the globe, our capabilities span growth and business model strategy, new product and service innovation, enterprise digital transformation, IT modernization, omni-channel commerce, customer experience strategy, change management, digital operations, digital innovation, data strategy and advanced analytics.

Business _ Reimagined for a Connected World

www.sapientrazorfish.com (http://www.sapientrazorfish.com/) | @SR_ | Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/sapientrazorfish) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/sapientrazorfish/) | Instagram (http://instagram.com/sapientrazorfish)

Contacts

Publicis Groupe Peggy Nahmany

Corporate Communications

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 72 83

peggy.nahmany@publicisgroupe.com







Jean-Michel Bonamy

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com (mailto:jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com)







Chi-Chung Lo

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 66 69

chi-chung.lo@publicisgroupe.com (mailto:chi-chung.lo@publicisgroupe.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

