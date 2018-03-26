PTN Stock: Indicators Are in Bullish AlignmentThe markets are under duress and the thoughts of a trade war have sent chills down the spines of investors. Volatility remains elevated, and anyone who has been reading my publications understands that high volatility is not conducive to a bullish market. As a result, the markets are currently geared toward lower prices.This might sound strange, but as a stock picker, this unsettling market has made my life a little bit easier. Finding stocks with underlying strength that are poised for further gains has become a tiny bit easier because there are only a handful of stocks that are advancing on any given day instead of the hundreds.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...