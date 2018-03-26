SeeThruEquity Issues Update on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small-cap and micro-cap public companies, today announced it has issued an update on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM).

Based in Ann Arbor, MI, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM, TSXV: ZOM, "Zomedica") is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine). Zomedica has a strong management team comprised of veterinarians, scientists, and experienced sales and marketing professionals. The company is led by Chairman and CEO Gerald Solensky Jr., who is supported by an impressive team of executives with senior-level experience at a number of leading companies in the animal healthcare space, including IDEXX Laboratories and Pfizer Animal Health, among others. Zomedica's mission is to provide needs-driven solutions that give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. To achieve this mission, Zomedica established an extensive veterinarian engagement platform, Voice of The Vet™, and is developing a pipeline of diagnostics, instruments, therapeutics and drug delivery methods specifically designed to address unmet needs in healthcare for companion animals.

Highlights from the update include:

Zomedica has announced several significant developments since we initiated coverage on the company on November 7, 2017. Specifically, management has made meaningful progress advancing its lead diagnostic and therapeutic candidates, and Zomedica appears to be on track with our initial thinking in terms of time to market. We are particularly enthused by the recent partnership with Celsee, Inc. ("Celsee"), as described in further detail below.

Agreement with Celsee points to progress in companion animal liquid biopsy cancer diagnostic

On December 21, 2017, Zomedica announced a strategic license and supply agreement with Michigan-based Celsee, which is an emerging leader in developing liquid biopsy diagnostics for humans. The agreement follows a research collaboration agreement which had previously been in place between the companies and designates Zomedica as the exclusive licensee of Celsee's circulating tumor cell ("CTC") detection technology for the animal health market over at least the next seven years. Zomedica expects to commence a clinical validation of Celsee's CTC detection technology in the first half of 2018, with a goal of investigating whether CTCs can be detected in canines to confirm the existence of certain cancers with high levels of specificity.

Assuming successful data from this clinical validation, management expects to be in a position to commence marketing its first CTC diagnostic assay, ZM-017 for detection of canine cancer, in 2Q18, as there is no pre-market regulatory burden on this test in the United States. ZM-017 is expected to offer several benefits versus existing methods of canine cancer detection including faster results from a non-invasive procedure and lower costs. The launch of ZM-017 would likely be the first in a series of CTC diagnostics from Zomedica, and would position the company as an emerging player in the large and growing canine cancer market. We note that According to the Veterinarian Cancer Society, 50% of dogs over the

age of ten will develop cancer, and 1 out of 4 dogs will develop cancer at some point in their life.

Updating target to USD $3.40 / CAD $4.20 for Zomedica

We are updating our price target to USD $3.40 / CAD $4.20 for Zomedica following updates from the company on its clinical and diagnostic development, with the company looking to be on track on both fronts. We see Zomedica as pursuing a differentiated approach targeting unmet needs in diagnostics and therapeutics in the $10Bn companion animal market.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

About SeeThruEquity

Since its founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on underfollowed smallcap and microcap equities. SeeThruEquity has pioneered an innovative business model for equity research that is not paid for and is unbiased. SeeThruEquity is the host of acclaimed investor conferences that are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion.

SeeThruEquity is approved to contribute its research reports and estimates to Thomson One Analytics (First Call), the leading estimates platform on Wall Street, as well as Capital IQ and FactSet. SeeThruEquity maintains one of the industry's most extensive databases of opt-in institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.



For more information visit www.seethruequity.com.

