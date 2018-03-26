Industry Research Report Cites Intelligence Driven Command-and-Control Capabilities that Span Entire Lifecycle of Incident Identification, Investigation, Triage, and Response

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Automation and Orchestration, today announced that its IncMan platform has been recognized in Ovum's "On the Radar" Report. IncMan was cited for addressing the security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) requirements of large to midsize organizations and managed security service providers (MSSPs) in highly regulated industries and businesses, enabling them to meet stringent existing and impending requirements including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The complete Ovum "On the Radar" report is available for download at:

https://www.dflabs.com/reports/on-the-radar-dflabs-incman-provides-security-orchestration-automation-and-response-facilities

Ovum's "On the Radar" is a series of research notes about vendors bringing innovative ideas, products and business models to their markets. Ovum recommends the DFLabs IncMan platform for its ability to provide centralized, intelligence-driven command-and-control security orchestration, automation and response that spans the entire lifecycle of incident identification, investigation, triage, and response.

"There is no shortage of available threat data; in fact, most enterprise organizations generate more of this type of data than they can handle," said Andrew Kellett, Principal Analyst, Infrastructure Solutions at Ovum. "What they now need, and are crying out for, are intelligence-led solutions that can provide the capacity and control to deal with, prioritize, and manage all available threat data and turn it into genuine threat intelligence. This is the role that DFLabs has defined for its IncMan platform."

Highlighted IncMan capabilities include:

Providing SOC analysts, CSIRTs, forensic investigators, threat hunters and security incident responders the ability to predict, identify, track, and respond to cybersecurity incidents.

Enabling CISOs and senior security managers to track and oversee cyber-risk performance levels across the business with advanced visualization and reporting.

Support for more than 100 third-party security and threat intelligence sources.

The combination of an adaptable playbook/runbook approach with machine learning to define and accelerate the most appropriate and effective response to cyber threats.

"The Ovum report highlights the growing need for security automation to help organizations respond to the velocity and volume of cyber threats they face, especially since most are lacking in qualified security operations center resources," said Dario Forte, Founder and CEO of DFLabs. "We are pleased that the IncMan SOAR platform has been recognized by Ovum analysts for its innovative runbook technology, ability to slash incident response times and suitability for organizations striving to meet imminent GDPR requirements."

About Ovum

Ovum is a market-leading data, research and consulting firm focused on helping digital service providers and their technology partners thrive in the connected digital economy. Through its 150 analysts worldwide, it offers expert analysis and strategic insight across the IT, telecoms, and media industries. Founded in 1985, Ovum has one of the most experienced analyst teams in the industry and is a respected source of guidance for technology business leaders, CIOs, vendors, service providers, and regulators looking for comprehensive, accurate, and insightful market data, research, and consulting. With 23 offices across six continents, Ovum offers a truly global perspective on technology and media markets and provides thousands of clients with insight including workflow tools, forecasts, surveys, market assessments, technology audits, and opinion. Ovum is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa plc, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit: https://ovum.informa.com/ or follow on Twitter @Ovum.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is a recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

