

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Joint Venture Signed



Milestone (AIM:MSG), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology, announces that, further to the announcement made on 12 February 2018, the Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Martin Heath.



The Joint Venture (the 'JV') will trade under the name Trust in Media Ltd.



The purpose of the JV is to produce payment processing, copyright and intellectual property solutions, initially within the Media industry, utilising a combination of private and public blockchain technologies. The backbone of the solution will be based upon proven Mutual Distributed Ledger technology platforms provided by Z/Yen Group Limited and will utilise the expertise of Global Currency Exchange Network Ltd with regards to currency transactions.



The JV will also license marketing and analytical technologies from Seed Media Ltd.



Milestone Group will own 50.5% of the Joint Venture, with the remainder owned by Martin Heath. Milestone Group will receive 50.0% of the net profits created by the JV.



Tony Sanders CEO Milestone commented: 'Milestone Group welcomes this latest revenue enhancing JV, as well as the implied expectation of a material uplift in shareholder value in due course.'



For further information:



Milestone Group PLC Tel: 020 7929 7826 Tony Sanders



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Tel: 020 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Jo Turner



Hybridan LLP, Broker Tel: 020 3764 2341 Claire Louise Noyce



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Milestone Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



9131143312791R19



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX