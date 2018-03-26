Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 9.6.11

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (the Company) announces that after 26 years of service on the Board, the last 15 years of which as Chairman, Mr John Reeve will be stepping down as a director and Chairman of the Company on 24 May 2018. The Board wishes to thank Mr Reeve for his exceptional contribution to the success of the Company over that time and wishes him the very best for his future life.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr Arthur Copple will succeed Mr Reeve as Chairman of the Company upon his retirement. Mr Copple was appointed to the Board in 2011 and has extensive experience of the investment trust sector. He is also a director of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC.

Martin Slade

For and on behalf of Investec Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

26 March 2018