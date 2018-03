Financial services group Shore Capital almost doubled profits in its most recent trading year, boosted by double-digit sales growth at its asset management division, despite its stockbroking division being weighed down by "political uncertainty". The AIM-quoted firm witnessed pre-tax profits jump 91.7% to £4.6m in the year ended 31 December, while group revenues ticked up 6.3% to £41.9m. Revenues from its asset management division grew 24%, and assets under management gained 5% to £865m, ...

